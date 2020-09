You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19



48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on August 6, 2020 The new Porsche Taycan Turbo Design in Gentian Blue



Porsche presented its first fully-electric sports car to the public today with a spectacular world premiere held simultaneously on three continents. ""The Taycan links our heritage to the future. It.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:43 Published on July 31, 2020 The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV



There's not a lot that Jimmy Chin hasn't done. While he's most famous for co-directing the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," his personal achievements are impressive in their own right:.. Credit: Autoblog Studio Duration: 19:51 Published on July 16, 2020

Tweets about this