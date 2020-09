You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: Recoveries more than 3 times the active cases in India, says Health Ministry



A marginal fall in spike of COVID-19 cases was observed as India reported 61,408 new cases in last 24 hours on August 24. With 836 deaths in a day, country's toll stands at 57,542. The COVID tally of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 3 weeks ago U.S. tops 170,000 COVID-19 deaths



[NFA] The rising death toll comes as health officials warn the pandemic could worsen as the fall flu season arrives. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51 Published on August 17, 2020 Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself



Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging ― and at times, testy ― interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday. HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published on July 19, 2020

Tweets about this