Spain sentences El Salvador ex-colonel to 133 years in jail for priests' murder

Spain's High Court sentenced a former army colonel from El Salvador on Friday to 133 years in prison for the murder of five Spanish Jesuit priests in 1989 during...

Separated by pandemic, LI mom and son team up to feed families in El Salvador Louis Moran, of Wantagh, worked virtually with his mom — who has been in El Salvador during the pandemic — to distribute food to more than 200 families...

Newsday 6 days ago