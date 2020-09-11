Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rite Aid fires manager who defended herself when customer without mask became violent

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Elena Santiago says she was fired from her job at the Rite Aid in York, Pa. after defending herself from a customer who refused to wear a mask.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rite Aid Rite Aid Drugstore chain

For Eight Years, Rite Aid Collected Quite A Library Made Up Of Customers' Faces [Video]

For Eight Years, Rite Aid Collected Quite A Library Made Up Of Customers' Faces

Research has shown repeatedly that face recognition technology is demonstrably racist. According to Gizmodo, systems often have high error rates, particularly when trying to identify Black and other people of color--espeically women. Nevertheless, that didn't stop drugstore chain Rite Aid from using it. In an eight-year program, its system to scanned the faces of every single customer who walked into two hundred of its stores.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Rite Aid facial recognition rollout faces trouble [Video]

Rite Aid facial recognition rollout faces trouble

American drug chain Rite Aid quietly added facial recognition systems to 200 stores across the United States and a Reuters investigation uncovered possible data access in China, Black shoppers misidentified as shoplifters and cameras located in mainly minority neighborhoods. Conway G. Gittens has more on the investigation.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:09Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Biden and Trump honor 9/11 with memorial visits

 On this 19th anniversary of 9/11, President Trump and Joe Biden paid separate visits to the same hallowed ground in Pennsylvania, the site of a memorial to the..
CBS News
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises [Video]

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises

Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

AP Top Stories September 11 P

 Here's the latest for Friday September 11th: Biden and Trump attend Sept. 11th events in Pennsylvania; Bahrain normalizes ties with Israel; California Gov. tours..
USATODAY.com

In masks, Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial, Trump at Pennsylvania crash site

 NEW YORK, Sept. 11 (Reuters) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, both masked, joined New York's somber 19th..
WorldNews

York, Pennsylvania York, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikToker gets roasted for not wearing a mask while filming skit [Video]

TikToker gets roasted for not wearing a mask while filming skit

A TikTok influencer is stirring controversy online after filming a video inside of a convenience store without wearing a mask.Joegotti96, AKA Joe Samaan, is a Kentucky-based influencer who often makes..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

A full and advanced face mask full face scanner allows you to breathe as easily and naturally underwater as you would on earth,

 https://www.technopanesar.com/ A full and advanced face mask full face scanner allows you to breathe as easily and naturally underwater as you would on earth,...
WorldNews

Why wear a regular face mask when you could wear a light-up face mask?

 *TL;DR: *Show off a truly different mask style and stay safer after dark with these luminous 3D LED face masks for $24.99, a 28% savings as of Sept. 3.  ...
Mashable Also reported by •Just JaredWhich?

No direction issued on wearing mask while driving alone: Health Ministry

 The Union Health Ministry on Thursday clarified that no direction has been given by it on wearing a mask while driving or cycling alone. The clarification came...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

matthew_wiggans

Matthew Wiggans RT @Reuters: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, both masked, bumped elbows to greet each other at t… 18 minutes ago

GadflyQuebec

Judyth Mermelstein RT @OttawaCitizen: In masks, Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial, Trump at Pennsylvania crash site https://t.co/TL4gXixrSD https://t.co/VmjM4… 2 hours ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen In masks, Biden, Pence attend 9/11 memorial, Trump at Pennsylvania crash site https://t.co/TL4gXixrSD https://t.co/VmjM4PUNyK 2 hours ago