You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires



[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58 Published 3 hours ago Crazy wildfire smoke haze on Highway 22 near Lyons, Oregon



Check out the devastating effects of the Creek Fire while driving on Highway 22 near Lyons, Oregon (near Stayton, Oregon). Full credit to: @sh3lly on Twitter Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:44 Published 10 hours ago Oregon fires destroy five towns



An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this