|
Cassie Randolph seeks restraining order against ex-boyfriend, 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Former "Bachelor" couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, who broke up in May, now may have reached a more serious level of discord.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Colton Underwood American television personality
Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's split with Cassie Randolph just got that much more nasty ... she's filed for a restraining order against the reality star...
TMZ.com
Cassie Randolph Television personality and Bachelor contestant
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this