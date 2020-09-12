Global  
 

Brexit: Back me over the bill, Johnson tells Tory MPs

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson calls for no return to "squabbling", but the EU ramps up opposition to UK plans.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill 01:55

 Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has tabled an amendment to the Internal Markets Bill over Boris Johnson's plan to override the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

The UK and Japan have agreed a free trade deal, marking the first such post-Brexit agreement. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

No 10 says an EU free trade deal still possible despite legal threats

 Downing Street has insisted a post-Brexit free trade deal with the EU is still possible despite an increasingly bitter war of words with Brussels amid the threat..
WorldNews

Minister hails ‘historic moment’ as UK secures free trade agreement with Japan

 The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after reaching an agreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion...
WorldNews
UK and Japan agree free trade agreement [Video]

UK and Japan agree free trade agreement

The UK has secured its first major post-Brexit trade deal after signing anagreement with Japan which will boost trade by an estimated £15 billion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts [Video]

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomes German and French counterparts

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab greets his French and German counterparts,Jean-Yves le Drian and Heiko Maas, as they arrive in Chevening, Kent, for theE3 Foreign Ministers meeting. The three representatives are meeting afterPrime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the new Brexit deal, and while a JointCommittee between the UK and EU convenes to discuss the deal in London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

EU mulls legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit divorce deal

 Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty,..
WorldNews

Brexit: UK and EU set for emergency talks as tensions rise

 The EU calls for clarity over Boris Johnson's proposed changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
BBC News

'We're going to have to learn to live with virus,' says EU health boss [Video]

'We're going to have to learn to live with virus,' says EU health boss

"After restrictions were lifted, in many countries people felt that they wanted to go back to what they felt was their normal lives," said EU health chief Stella Kyriakides. "This is not possible." View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:33Published

Facebook appealing order by Ireland’s privacy regulator that could halt EU-US data transfers

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is appealing a preliminary order from the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) that the social..
The Verge

European states to take in 400 children after Moria camp fire

 Four hundred children left without shelter after a fire at a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos will be relocated across 10 countries in the EU, with..
WorldNews

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill [Video]

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
UK PM Boris Johnson avoids Extinction Rebellion protest by using side entrance [Video]

UK PM Boris Johnson avoids Extinction Rebellion protest by using side entrance

PM Boris Johnson has been spotted using a seldom-used side entrance to make his way between Parliamentary buildings this afternoon. He was spotted driving out of Derby Gate on the side of Portcullis..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

