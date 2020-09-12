Global  
 

Halle Berry feels her historic Oscar win has become 'heartbreaking.' Here's why.

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Halle Berry is opening up about "heartbreaking" feelings that have followed her historic Oscar win almost 20 years ago.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Halle Berry Calls Historic Oscar Win A Heartbreak

Halle Berry Calls Historic Oscar Win A Heartbreak 00:37

 Halle Berry made history when she became the first African American to win the best actress Oscar. This was in 2002 for her role in "Monster's Ball", reports CNN. Since then, things haven't exactly gone the way one might expect. In a recent interview, Berry talked about the fact that Hollywood...

Halle Berry Halle Berry American actress

Oscars success is one of Halle Berry’s biggest heartbreaks [Video]

Oscars success is one of Halle Berry’s biggest heartbreaks

Halle Berry's Oscars success in 2002 is one of her "biggest heartbreaks" because she remains the only Black woman to have received the Best Actress prize.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

