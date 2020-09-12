Global  
 

California governor signs bill giving prisoners battling wildfires a shot at becoming pro firefighters

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
California's governor passed a bill Friday that will give prisoners battling the state's massive wildfires a chance to avoid a different battle after their release: That of finding a job.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Signs Bill On Inmate Fire Crews

Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Signs Bill On Inmate Fire Crews 02:24

 Live on CBSN Bay Area - At the site of the North Complex Fire Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 2147, a bill that eliminates barriers preventing former inmate fire crews from pursuing firefighting careers after serving their time.

