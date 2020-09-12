Colombia: Protests against police brutality leave 13 dead, over 400 injured
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () Mass protests erupted in Colombia after a viral video showed officers repeatedly tasering a civilian. The unrest, which has claimed over a dozen lives, prompted the defense minister to apologize on behalf of the police.
Nine people have died in Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha following violent overnight protests against police brutality, as city authorities...