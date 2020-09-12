Global  
 

Colombia: Protests against police brutality leave 13 dead, over 400 injured

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Mass protests erupted in Colombia after a viral video showed officers repeatedly tasering a civilian. The unrest, which has claimed over a dozen lives, prompted the defense minister to apologize on behalf of the police.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven dead

Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven dead 02:36

 Video of the police abuse went viral sparking unrest across the country with more than 150 civilians and police injured.

