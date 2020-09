Injured Eagle McGovern avoids surgery, Tigers wait on Soldo, Lynch Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

West Coast had feared that Jeremy McGovern's hamstring injury would end his season but he may be back for week two of finals, if the Eagles make it that far. 👓 View full article

