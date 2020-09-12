Global  
 

Iran executes young athlete, ignoring plea from Donald Trump: State TV

Brisbane Times Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump pleaded for Iran to cancel the execution of the 27-year-old wrestler in a case that drew international attention.
