|
|
|
Iran executes young athlete, ignoring plea from Donald Trump: State TV
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump pleaded for Iran to cancel the execution of the 27-year-old wrestler in a case that drew international attention.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Foreign hackers targeting Biden, Trump: Microsoft
Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:04Published
|
|
Dr. Jill Biden And Donald Trump Jr. Visit Minnesota
Dr. Jill Biden and Donald Trump Jr. were in Minnesota today, as both campaigns believe they can win the state, Esme Murphy reports (2:08) WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 9, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:08Published
Tweets about this
|