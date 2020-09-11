Global  
 

Moria migrants protest in front of burnt-out camp

BBC News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Thousands of migrants and refugees are demanding more permanent housing elsewhere.
News video: Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU

Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU

 The tents were set up in a military base on the island. The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the last years after Moria overflowed.

Fire breaks out in overcrowded Greek refugee camp

 Fire broke out at Greece's overcrowded refugee camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos in early hours of this morning. The cause of the blaze was not immediately..
Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos [Video]

Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos

Thousands of protesting migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp gathered on a road leading to the island's main town Friday,..

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos [Video]

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos

The tents were set up in a military base on the island. The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the..

Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire [Video]

Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers in Lesbos, Greece were forced to sleep on roads for the third night in a row after a fire destroyed Moria camp, Europe's largest refugee camp, earlier this week. Footage..

Protests continue in wake of Seattle police clearing homeless camp at Cal Anderson Park

 SEATTLE — Protesters once again to the Seattle streets Tuesday night after police performed a sweep of a homeless camp at Cal Anderson park. About 80-100...
Opinion: The EU failed displaced people at Moria camp

 Survivors of the fire at the Moria camp for displaced people are living on the streets of the Greek island of Lesbos. The European Union has plenty of platitudes...
Houthi military camp targeted by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa

 (MENAFN) On Saturday, locals and militants based in Yemen's capital Sanaa reported that the Saudi-allied coalition warplanes targeted a military camp ...
