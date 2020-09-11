|
Moria migrants protest in front of burnt-out camp
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Thousands of migrants and refugees are demanding more permanent housing elsewhere.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moria (Middle-earth) underground complex in Middle-earth
Fire breaks out in overcrowded Greek refugee campFire broke out at Greece's overcrowded refugee camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos in early hours of this morning. The cause of the blaze was not immediately..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this