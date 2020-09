Fulham vs Arsenal Premier League 2020-21: Live streaming, FUL v ARS Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Fulham v Arsenal



An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Fulham andArsenal on Saturday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 22 hours ago Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day



Liverpool have won six of their last seven league openers, while Leeds havethree straight winning starts. Fulham have only one win in six opening games -Arsenal have won two of their last three. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago Luiz misses Arsenal training



David Luiz is a doubt for Arsenal's opening Premier League game with Fulham after missing training on Wednesday, Ian Bolton reports. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:53 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this