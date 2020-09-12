|
US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champ
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev face off in the first US Open final since 2014 that won't include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player
US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach finalDominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's US Open men's final after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a semi-final of high quality.
BBC News
‘They p****d me off’ – Dominic Thiem explains furious on-court row with US Open organisersDominic Thiem was embroiled in a heated on-court row with US Open officials as he found himself stuck between sponsorship obligations and anti-doping rules...
WorldNews
Birthday boy Dominic Thiem saunters past Sumit Nagal at US OpenIt was a happy 27th birthday for Dominic Thiem as he eased to a straightforward win over India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the US Open. The second seed..
WorldNews
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev beats Pablo Carreno Busta to reach men's finalGermany's Alexander Zverev reaches his first Grand Slam final in the most difficult manner after fighting back to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta at the US..
BBC News
'It feels more fun this year' - resurgent Azarenka faces Osaka in US Open finalUnseeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka are both aiming for a third Grand Slam when they meet in Saturday's US Open final
BBC News
Naomi Osaka's BF, Rapper Cordae, Cheers On Tennis Star From Stands At US OpenTennis superstar Naomi Osaka had a Grammy-nominated cheerleader pulling for her at the US Open on Thursday -- her rapper boyfriend, Cordae!! As we previously..
TMZ.com
Alexander Zverev German tennis player
US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev beats Borna Coric to reach semi-finalsGerman fifth seed Alexander Zverev fights back from a set down to reach his first US Open semi-final by beating a battling Borna Coric.
BBC News
US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev into last eight by beating Davidovich FokinaAlexander Zverev reaches the US Open quarter-finals with a straightforward win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
BBC News
Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments
Williams 'closer' in defeat by AzarenkaSerena Williams feels she was closer to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at this year's US Open than she was in her four recent major final defeats.
BBC News
Williams beaten by Azarenka in US Open semi-finalSerena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title ends as Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to reach the US Open final.
BBC News
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
Novak Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge who he struck in throat with tennis ballNovak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female..
WorldNews
McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Novak Djokovic's latest misguided moment does irreparable damage to his public imageAs arguably the greatest tennis player in history, Novak Djokovic is accustomed to being in exclusive company when measuring on-court achievements. On Sunday,..
WorldNews
Monday briefing: Johnson plans to unpick Brexit treatyOverriding protocol could capsize trade talks and lead to no deal next month alarm at Covid-19 spike in UK Novak Djokovic ‘sad’ after US Open default Morning..
WorldNews
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Roger Federer Swiss tennis player
Federer stuns young Italian fans with surprise visit
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this