US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champ

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career



Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if the Serb tarnished his reputation. Seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe believes the incident will have an impact. McEnroe was famous for his on-court outbursts. McEnroe was disqualified from the 1990 Australian Open for misconduct.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970