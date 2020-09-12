Global  
 

US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champ

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev face off in the first US Open final since 2014 that won't include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Williams Falls To Azarenka

Williams Falls To Azarenka 00:27

 Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts....

Dominic Thiem Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach final

 Dominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's US Open men's final after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a semi-final of high quality.
BBC News

‘They p****d me off’ – Dominic Thiem explains furious on-court row with US Open organisers

 Dominic Thiem was embroiled in a heated on-court row with US Open officials as he found himself stuck between sponsorship obligations and anti-doping rules...
WorldNews

Birthday boy Dominic Thiem saunters past Sumit Nagal at US Open

 It was a happy 27th birthday for Dominic Thiem as he eased to a straightforward win over India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the US Open. The second seed..
WorldNews

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev beats Pablo Carreno Busta to reach men's final

 Germany's Alexander Zverev reaches his first Grand Slam final in the most difficult manner after fighting back to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta at the US..
BBC News

'It feels more fun this year' - resurgent Azarenka faces Osaka in US Open final

 Unseeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka are both aiming for a third Grand Slam when they meet in Saturday's US Open final
BBC News

Naomi Osaka's BF, Rapper Cordae, Cheers On Tennis Star From Stands At US Open

 Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka had a Grammy-nominated cheerleader pulling for her at the US Open on Thursday -- her rapper boyfriend, Cordae!! As we previously..
TMZ.com

Alexander Zverev Alexander Zverev German tennis player

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev beats Borna Coric to reach semi-finals

 German fifth seed Alexander Zverev fights back from a set down to reach his first US Open semi-final by beating a battling Borna Coric.
BBC News

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev into last eight by beating Davidovich Fokina

 Alexander Zverev reaches the US Open quarter-finals with a straightforward win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
BBC News

Grand Slam (tennis) Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments

Williams 'closer' in defeat by Azarenka

 Serena Williams feels she was closer to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at this year's US Open than she was in her four recent major final defeats.
BBC News

Williams beaten by Azarenka in US Open semi-final

 Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles title ends as Victoria Azarenka rolls back the years to reach the US Open final.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Novak Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge who he struck in throat with tennis ball

 Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female..
WorldNews
McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career [Video]

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if the Serb tarnished his reputation. Seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe believes the incident will have an impact. McEnroe was famous for his on-court outbursts. McEnroe was disqualified from the 1990 Australian Open for misconduct.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Novak Djokovic's latest misguided moment does irreparable damage to his public image

 As arguably the greatest tennis player in history, Novak Djokovic is accustomed to being in exclusive company when measuring on-court achievements. On Sunday,..
WorldNews

Monday briefing: Johnson plans to unpick Brexit treaty

 Overriding protocol could capsize trade talks and lead to no deal next month alarm at Covid-19 spike in UK Novak Djokovic ‘sad’ after US Open default Morning..
WorldNews

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America. The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event already scheduled to be played without spectators. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal [Video]

My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal

Defending U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal says his decision to skip this year's grand slam was a personal decision made from the heart.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:50Published
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Nadal said: "I have decided not to play this year's US Open. 2 Nadal is a four-time US Open winner and has collected 19 grand slam singles titles, one behind Roger Federer, who will also miss the US Open with a knee injury.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Roger Federer Roger Federer Swiss tennis player

Federer stuns young Italian fans with surprise visit [Video]

Federer stuns young Italian fans with surprise visit

Amazed young Italian fans enjoy rooftop tennis with Roger Federer

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:35Published

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump [Video]

A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump

A Tom Hanks superfan has hilariously replicated scenes from the hit film Forrest Gump as he travelled around the country for work.Lee Floyd, 43, donned a red cap, blue shirt and grey trousers and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

