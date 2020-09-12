Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moria migrants tear gassed by Greek police in protest over new camp

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Migrants and refugees were made homeless when the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos burned down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp

Lesbos' migrants sleep on the streets after fire at Moria camp 00:50

 Thousands of migrants slept on the streets on the Greek island of Lesbos after being evacuated from their camp as fires broke out early on Wednesday. View on euronews

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Greece Greece Country in southeastern Europe

Maguire to remain Man Utd captain after suspended sentence

 Harry Maguire will remain Manchester United captain after being given a suspended prison sentence on the Greek island of Syros, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has..
BBC News
Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos [Video]

Thousands of migrants, still living on the streets, protest in Lesbos

Thousands of protesting migrants left homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp gathered on a road leading to the island's main town Friday, demanding to be allowed to leave.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Moria migrants and Greek islanders protest over new camp

 The Greek military has begun construction of new tents, despite opposition from migrants and locals.
BBC News

European states to take in 400 children after Moria camp fire

 Four hundred children left without shelter after a fire at a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos will be relocated across 10 countries in the EU, with..
WorldNews

Lesbos Lesbos Regional unit in North Aegean, Greece

Migrants on Lesbos: 'Europe does not exist. This is hell'

 The migrants and refugees are now sleeping wherever they can after the camp burned to the ground.
BBC News
Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos [Video]

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos

The tents were set up in a military base on the island. The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the last years after Moria overflowed.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU [Video]

Tents set up for Lesbos homeless migrants, new camp to be built- EU

The tents were set up in a military base on the island. The government had been searching for a location that would not cause the ire of the locals, as tolerance by Lesbos residents has run thin in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire [Video]

Thousands of migrants sleep rough for third night in a row after Moria camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers in Lesbos, Greece were forced to sleep on roads for the third night in a row after a fire destroyed Moria camp, Europe's largest refugee camp, earlier this week. Footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published
Thousands of refugees homeless after fire destroys Moria camp [Video]

Thousands of refugees homeless after fire destroys Moria camp

Huge fire that gutted Greek refugee camp brings fresh tragedy to thousands of refugees amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Greece secures thousands of tents for displaced migrants after Lesbos fires

 Thousands of migrants remained stranded without shelter on the island of Lesbos for a third day on Friday, sleeping on streets or in fields near Greece's largest...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSBSeuronewsBelfast TelegraphBBC News

Moria migrants tear gassed by Greek police in protest over new camp

 Migrants and refugees were made homeless when the camp on the Greek island of Lesbos burned down.
BBC News Also reported by •euronews

Lesbos migrant camp Fire: No more migrants to leave island; Germany, France agree to take 400 stranded underage migrants
Indian Express Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this