Brexit: Michael Gove says bill will protect 'integrity' of UK

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
The cabinet minister backs the PM over the Internal Market Bill as the EU ramps up opposition to it.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Gove: Internal Market Bill is ‘economic measure’

Gove: Internal Market Bill is ‘economic measure’ 01:10

 Michael Gove has told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: "I think the important thing to stress about the UK Internal Market Bill is that it is primarily an economic measure”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on...

Michael Gove: We need to act to protect unity of UK [Video]

Michael Gove: We need to act to protect unity of UK

Michael Gove has defended the government's position on the Withdrawal Agreement, stating that action was needed to protect the unity of the United Kingdom. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Michael Gove reinforces rule of six to protect UK from virus [Video]

Michael Gove reinforces rule of six to protect UK from virus

Michael Gove has reiterated the need of the 'rule of six' for social gatherings amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill [Video]

Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill

Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government “would not be withdrawing” the Internal Market Bill, following an “extraordinary meeting” of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Brexit briefing: 110 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 110 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit: Back me over the bill, Johnson tells Tory MPs

 Boris Johnson calls for no return to "squabbling", but the EU ramps up opposition to UK plans.
BBC News
UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK, Japan strike first post-Brexit trade deal

The UK and Japan have agreed a free trade deal, marking the first such post-Brexit agreement. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

No 10 says an EU free trade deal still possible despite legal threats

 Downing Street has insisted a post-Brexit free trade deal with the EU is still possible despite an increasingly bitter war of words with Brussels amid the threat..
WorldNews

'We're going to have to learn to live with virus,' says EU health boss [Video]

'We're going to have to learn to live with virus,' says EU health boss

"After restrictions were lifted, in many countries people felt that they wanted to go back to what they felt was their normal lives," said EU health chief Stella Kyriakides. "This is not possible." View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:33Published

