Alex Morgan: Tottenham Hotspur Women sign United States forward

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur Women complete the signing of United States forward Alex Morgan, subject to her obtaining a visa.
Tottenham to sign USA World Cup winner Morgan

 United States forward Alex Morgan is poised to join Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a short-term deal
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Women Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Women English women's football club

