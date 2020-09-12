|
Alex Morgan: Tottenham Hotspur Women sign United States forward
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur Women complete the signing of United States forward Alex Morgan, subject to her obtaining a visa.
|
|
Alex Morgan American soccer player
Tottenham to sign USA World Cup winner MorganUnited States forward Alex Morgan is poised to join Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a short-term deal
BBC News
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Women English women's football club
