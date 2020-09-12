Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DR Congo gold mine collapse leaves 50 feared dead

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Up to 50 people, "most of them young", may have been killed by the mine collapse in DR Congo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 50 feared dead in Congo gold mine collapse

50 feared dead in Congo gold mine collapse 00:46

 At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday afternoon, a local mining NGO said. Francis Maguire reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Republic of the Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Country in Central Africa

50 feared dead in Congo gold mine [Video]

50 feared dead in Congo gold mine

At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday afternoon, a local mining NGO said. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

More than 40 killed by armed militia in Congo’s east

 KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — More than 40 people have been killed this week in attacks by rebels in Congo’s eastern Ituri province, local officials said Thursday...
WorldNews
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Assumes UN Protection After Death Threats [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Assumes UN Protection After Death Threats

Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege is under the protection of the United Nations after being subjected to death threats. CNN reports Mukwege was threatened after he demanded justice for serious crimes committed in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A gynecologist, Mukwege's career has spanned more than 20 years, during which time he has treated tens of thousands of rape victims.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

More than 50 dead after landslides collapsed gold mine in eastern Congo

 More than 50 people are dead after landslides collapsed three artisanal gold mining wells near the city of Kamituga in eastern Congo's South Kivu province on...
CBC.ca

DR Congo: More than 50 killed in gold mine collapse

 The collapse was triggered by torrential rainfall in the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province. Hundreds of mostly young men were working in the...
Deutsche Welle

DR Congo gold mine collapse leaves 50 feared dead

 Up to 50 people, "most of them young", may have been killed by the mine collapse in DR Congo.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Codey64168440

Codey @Paula55855 BLM A career criminal was wrongly killed in custody. BLM jumped on it and whipped up hysteria using f… https://t.co/YpGHraHkC7 3 hours ago

Abdel60211573

Abdel RT @mazloompashtin: Says For the sixth year in a row, more than 10,000 civilians were killed or injured in armed conflict in Afghanistan, a… 3 hours ago

Christy8132

Concerned Citizen @IndepdentGeorge @pritt_bobbi @godmoringmm @IvankaTrump And do ur research on POC. .0039% of black criminals are ki… https://t.co/dR9TQp2OMz 3 hours ago

twitchelpaso

Stream El Paso US Police have killed more UNARMED Americans than all the terrorist attacks and wars combined since 2000. Let's no… https://t.co/dFCxjT7Bet 5 hours ago

poloniumman

Live long and wear a mask @conservmillen Today we have a pandemic which has killed many more Americans than the attacks of 9/11, and instead… https://t.co/zVgvQgqBqe 5 hours ago

preciousebere

Precious E Gem 🇳🇬 RT @EduCannotWait: More than 22,000 students, teachers, and academics were injured, killed or harmed in attacks on education during armed c… 8 hours ago

tylerrrr0711

P.Tylerrrr0711🇺🇸 DO-CHATTEL-AS @TheRightMelissa U can’t take people like this seriously. Yes, whites are killed more by police than blacks. U are… https://t.co/nNjneasUbk 8 hours ago

FFazliaa

Faika Fazlia RT @antonioguterres: In the last 5 years, more than 22,000 students, teachers & academics were harmed or killed during armed conflict or in… 11 hours ago