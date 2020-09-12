Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New $5 billion SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is a site to see

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
When the Los Angeles Rams play the Cowboys Sunday night, the spotlight will be on SoFi Stadium, the new, $5 billion home of the Rams and Chargers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Eric Dickerson gives his prediction on the Cowboys vs. Rams Week 1 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Eric Dickerson gives his prediction on the Cowboys vs. Rams Week 1 matchup | UNDISPUTED 01:49

 The Dallas Cowboys will be right here in LA Sunday night to take on the Los Angeles Rams under the bright new light of SoFi Stadium. Dallas comes in as slight favorites as head coach Mike McCarthy makes his Cowboys debut and Dak Prescott will become the first quarterback to play on the franchise tag...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

SoFi Stadium SoFi Stadium NFL stadium in the LA area

Cowboys stumble in Mike McCarthy's debut, fall to Rams in SoFi Stadium opener

 The Dallas Cowboys couldn't find a comfort zone on either offense or defense in Mike McCarthy's first game as coach, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

Wide receiver Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams agree to four-year contract extension

 The Los Angeles Rams continue to lock their key players into long-term deals, with Robert Woods the latest to agree to a contract extension.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium [Video]

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium that will serve as home to Chargers and Rams

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Chargers National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California


Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

Cowboys stun Falcons by completing last-minute comeback, erasing 20-point deficit

 The Dallas Cowboys looked to be headed for their first 0-2 start since 2010 ... until Dak Prescott and Co. found a bit of late-game magic.
USATODAY.com

'We'd be cheating ourselves': Why Cowboys aren't shying away from sky-high expectations under McCarthy, Moore

 With new coach Mike McCarthy retaining offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys are expecting big things from their attack.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Bolt Vision: SoFi's State-Of-The-Art Control Room Ready For First Chargers Game [Video]

Bolt Vision: SoFi's State-Of-The-Art Control Room Ready For First Chargers Game

The massive video board has been nicknamed "Bolt Vision." DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:57Published
KC firms design SoFi Stadium [Video]

KC firms design SoFi Stadium

Two Kansas City firms had a hand in bringing Los Angeles' new SoFi Stadium to life.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:53Published
'It Looked Like A Combat Zone': Fire Destroys Housing Project For Veterans [Video]

'It Looked Like A Combat Zone': Fire Destroys Housing Project For Veterans

A Los Angeles group that helps struggling veterans get back on their feet is facing a major setback after a new center designed to help them burned to the ground in a case of possible arson.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys Week 1 loss to Rams & Gallup’s costly PI penalty | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys Week 1 loss to Rams & Gallup’s costly PI penalty | UNDISPUTED Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys missed on some late opportunities to tie up the game against the Los Angeles Rams last night. Trailing 20-to-17 with over 11...
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless: It’s a ‘do or die’ game for Cowboys’ expectations in Week 2 matchup against Falcons | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: It’s a ‘do or die’ game for Cowboys’ expectations in Week 2 matchup against Falcons | UNDISPUTED The Dallas Cowboys will also be looking to get their first win of the season this weekend as they host the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is also coming off a loss and...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this