Designer Terence Conran dies aged 88

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Designer Terence Conran dies aged 88British designer, retailer and restaurateur Terence Conran has died aged 88. He "passed away peacefully today at his Barton Court home", his family said in a statement. The statement, released by the Design Museum, described Mr Conran as a "visionary who enjoyed an extraordinary life and career that revolutionised" how people live in Britain. Terence Orby Conran was born in Kingston-upon-Thames,...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
'Visionary' designer Sir Terence Conran dies aged 88

'Visionary' designer Sir Terence Conran dies aged 88

 Designer, retailer and restaurateur Sir Terence Conran has died aged 88, his family said in a statement.

Habitat founder Sir Terence Conran dies

 Sir Terence Conran, the British designer who revolutionised retail and decor, has died aged 88
Design Museum

Museum reopens with electronic music exhibition

Museum reopens with electronic music exhibition

In the age of closed music venues, cancelled festivals and social distancing, London's Design Museum is filling the void by providing an atmosphere of hedonistic celebration with its latest exhibition.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Designer Terence Conran dies aged 88

Designer Terence Conran dies aged 88 British designer, retailer and restaurateur Terence Conran has died aged 88. He "passed away peacefully today at his Barton Court home", his family said in a...
