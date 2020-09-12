Global  
 

Trump Awards Medal of Honor for IS Hostage Rescue

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Trump Awards Medal of Honor for IS Hostage RescuePresident Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to Sergeant Major Thomas "Patrick" Payne of the U.S. Army at the White House on Friday for his actions during a daring nighttime hostage rescue of 75 prisoners being held by ISIS in Iraq. Payne, an Army Ranger, is the first U.S. service member to receive the military's highest award for heroism in support of the fight against ISIS. While...
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci [Video]

U.S. is not 'rounding the corner' on COVID - Fauci

[NFA] Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump's assessment the United States has "rounded the corner" on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

Wrestler Navid Afkari Executed In Iran Despite Plea from President Trump

 Iranian wrestling champ Navid Afkari has been executed in Iran, officials confirm. The 27-year-old was hanged Saturday morning in Adelabad prison in the city of..
TMZ.com

Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Nevada

 The president's recent campaign rallies have not included social distancing measures or mask requirements.
CBS News

Sen. Coons "concerned" with WH's lack of visible response to election threats

 When asked directly if he was worried the lack of a visible response from the Trump administration "might hurt Joe Biden's chances to be elected," the senator..
CBS News

Trump Pressed for a Plasma Treatment. Officials Worry, Is a Vaccine Next?

 New details of how the president has demanded faster action from health agencies help explain the intensifying concern that he could demand pre-Election Day..
NYTimes.com

Medal of Honor Medal of Honor United States of America's highest military honor

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises [Video]

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises

Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Soldier gets Medal of Honor for saving 70 captives

 President Donald Trump has bestowed the Medal of Honor on Sgt. Maj. Thomas "Patrick" Payne for his role in a daring 2015 mission to rescue dozens of hostages set..
USATODAY.com
U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq [Video]

U.S. reducing troop numbers in Iraq

The military is downsizing its presence in Iraq from 5000 to 3200 troops, as the local military takes over security operations against remnants of the Islamic State militant group. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

United States Army United States Army Land warfare branch of the United States Armed Forces

After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass [Video]

After Trump remarks, Army chief defends top brass

[NFA] A day after President Donald Trump accused the U.S. military brass of wanting to fight wars to keep weapons makers happy, the Army's top general said on Tuesday leaders of the armed forces would recommend sending troops into combat only when it is in American national security interests or as a last resort. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:32Published
Watch This Award-Winning Female Drill Sergeant Rally The Troops... [Video]

Watch This Award-Winning Female Drill Sergeant Rally The Troops...

This is U.S. Army Drill Sgt. Anisha Johnson showing us why se won a military Cadence Competition. Cadence are the traditional call-and-response songs sung by military while running or marching. Johnson, representing 1-19th Field Artillery, was voted best in an online poll on 26 Aug 2020. US Army Fort Sill, a training camp in Oklahoma, said: “Thank you to all the Drill Sergeants for sharing how you get trainees motivated and moving from point A to point B. Hooah!"

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel peace deal

 Shares US President Donald Trump announced Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe..
WorldNews

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump again plays defense on COVID-19 response

 "We're hopefully beyond our spike and we'll see," Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House Briefing.
CBS News

Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage"

 A new book by legendary journalist Bob Woodward suggests President Trump may have known how deadly the coronavirus could be as early as February. Audio..
CBS News

Candidates head to swing states as race tightens

 Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Wednesday on the heels of President Trump's Tuesday trip to North Carolina. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry reports from..
CBS News

