Trump Awards Medal of Honor for IS Hostage Rescue

Watch This Award-Winning Female Drill Sergeant Rally The Troops...



This is U.S. Army Drill Sgt. Anisha Johnson showing us why se won a military Cadence Competition. Cadence are the traditional call-and-response songs sung by military while running or marching. Johnson, representing 1-19th Field Artillery, was voted best in an online poll on 26 Aug 2020. US Army Fort Sill, a training camp in Oklahoma, said: “Thank you to all the Drill Sergeants for sharing how you get trainees motivated and moving from point A to point B. Hooah!"

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on January 1, 1970