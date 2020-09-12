Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neymar signs with Puma after ending Nike association

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Neymar signs with Puma after ending Nike associationNeymar has signed a deal with sportswear giant Puma after ending his contract with Nike early. Brazil superstar Neymar recently announced the end of his association with American giant Nike two years before the end of a contract that was reportedly worth €100million. Puma said in a release the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Neymar Neymar Brazilian association football player

Tuchel worried as Mbappe injured during PSG's Coupe de France victory [Video]

Tuchel worried as Mbappe injured during PSG's Coupe de France victory

Paris St Germain's Neymar scores to secure a 1-0 win over St Etienne to claim the side's record-extending 13th Coupe de France on Friday in a near empty stadium, Mbappe out on injury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:18Published

Puma (brand) Puma (brand) German clothing and consumer goods manufacturer


Nike, Inc. Nike, Inc. American athletic equipment company

Basketball star with brain tumour has Nike Air Jordan trainer collection stolen

 The collection of 52 shoes were taken from basketball star Mike Marti as he recovered from a brain tumour.
BBC News
Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open [Video]

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part: a scarlet scrunchie in her hair. During her second singles match against Margarita Gasparya on Thursday, September 3, Williams wore a gray Nike dress with a matching gray scrunchie.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Apple to offer bundled services [Video]

Apple to offer bundled services

Apple is reportedly readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone maker's digital services at a lower monthly price. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Motorola stealth launches the Moto G9 Plus in Brazil

 Image: Motorola

Motorola has quietly released its new budget phone, the Moto G9 Plus, in Brazil. As leaks previously mentioned, the new smartphone..
The Verge

Amazon tribes: Brazilian official killed by arrow near indigenous group

 Rieli Franciscato, who worked to protect tribes, was hit in the chest near an indigenous site in Brazil.
BBC News
Land-Grabbers And Wildcat Ranchers Are Turning The Amazon To Ash [Video]

Land-Grabbers And Wildcat Ranchers Are Turning The Amazon To Ash

Often likened to the world's 'lungs,' the Amazon rainforest in Brazil seems to be suffering from a bad case of smoker's cough. CNN reports that for the second year in a row, countless uncontrolled wildfires continue to rage at high levels there. Scientists are concerned that the rainforest's destruction could eventually bring the Amazon to a point of no return. Under President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, governmental measures to curb illegal fires have shown little impact.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Brazil: Wildfires threaten virgin Amazon rainforest [Video]

Brazil: Wildfires threaten virgin Amazon rainforest

The large fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have begun spreading into untouched areas.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

BYD Opens Its First Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Plant In Brazil

 While many EV makers are busy focusing on the US market, Chinese automaker BYD began operation at its newest plant in Brazil. BYD opened its first Lithium Iron...
Fossbytes

Brazilian expert on uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by arrow

 His death comes at a time when indigenous people in Brazil are under increasing threat from invasions by illegal land grabbers, loggers and gold miners
Hindu Also reported by •RTTNews

A filmmaker on his Gaza experience: 'We have a mission now'

 (MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Thais Sousa S�o Paulo � The author of Gaza, the documentary film that k...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this