Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish Sea

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish SeaBritish prime minister Boris Johnson has said his controversial legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal is needed to end EU threats to install a “blockade” in the Irish Sea. Mr Johnson said Brussels could “carve up our country” and “seriously endanger peace and stability” in Northern Ireland if Conservative MPs rebel to block his Bill. Mr Johnson is working to quell a plan to amend the legislation from senior Tories who are incensed that it could break international law by flouting the Withdrawal Agreement. The EU criticised the plan as a serious breach of trust that jeopardises peace in Northern Ireland and has threatened legal action if ministers do not alter the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill 01:31

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson warns EU could 'carve up our country' if Tories don't back new Brexit bill [Video]

Boris Johnson warns EU could 'carve up our country' if Tories don't back new Brexit bill

"We cannot leave the theoretical power to carve up our country ... We have to protect the UK from that disaster, and that is why we have devised a legal safety net," Johnson saidView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published

Britain is risking a car-crash Brexit of food shortages, another recession and isolation

 London (CNN Business)In the four years that have passed since Britain voted to leave the European Union, business executives have consistently delivered one..
WorldNews

Brexit: Back me over the bill, Johnson tells Tory MPs

 Boris Johnson calls for no return to "squabbling", but the EU ramps up opposition to UK plans.
BBC News
Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill [Video]

Tory MP tables amendment over controversial Brexit Bill

Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill has tabled an amendment to the Internal Markets Bill over Boris Johnson's plan to override the Withdrawal Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:55Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day [Video]

Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day

Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested for a second day on Saturday over conditions after being left homeless from a fire that burned down their camp. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

Brexit: Michael Gove says bill will protect 'integrity' of UK

 The cabinet minister backs the PM over the Internal Market Bill as the EU ramps up opposition to it.
BBC News

European Union Seeks Strict Regulation of Crypto and Stablecoins in New Draft Law

 The European Commission, the executive arm of the E.U., has drawn up regulation to tightly monitor cryptocurrencies it considers “significant”, including..
WorldNews

Irish Sea Irish Sea Sea which separates the islands of Ireland and Great Britain


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 110 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 110 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

No 10 says an EU free trade deal still possible despite legal threats

 Downing Street has insisted a post-Brexit free trade deal with the EU is still possible despite an increasingly bitter war of words with Brussels amid the threat..
WorldNews
Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk [Video]

Brexit: EU will 'not be shy' in taking legal action if UK put Northern Ireland peace deal at risk

The UK has until the end of the month to withdraw the controversial measures from its draft bill, the Commission said.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:59Published
William calls for more help to look after emergency service workers [Video]

William calls for more help to look after emergency service workers

The Duke of Cambridge stressed the need for society to look after its bluelight responders as he visited Northern Ireland to mark Emergency ServicesDay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

European Parl. excludes Suu Kyi from Sakharov Prize community for crimes against Rohingya

 The European Parliament has formally removed Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi from the "Sakharov Prize community" because of her "acceptance" of..
WorldNews

EU mulls legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit divorce deal

 Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty,..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit trade deal: British are 'creating chaos deliberately' says Irish foreign minister [Video]

Brexit trade deal: British are 'creating chaos deliberately' says Irish foreign minister

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney did not mince his words when questioned by Euronews' Shona Murray on the latest Brexit furore.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

EU Threatens Legal Action Against Britain Over Brexit Deal

 The EU has threatened to take the British government to court over planned legislation that critics say amounts to a deliberate attempt to end talks on an EU-UK...
NPR

EU, Britain holding emergency talks after latest Brexit 'chicken' move

 Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty,...
CBC.ca

Emergency Brexit talks as EU explores UK plan to break divorce treaty

 Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson`s plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, a...
Zee News


Tweets about this