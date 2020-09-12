Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish Sea Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

British prime minister Boris Johnson has said his controversial legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal is needed to end EU threats to install a "blockade" in the Irish Sea. Mr Johnson said Brussels could "carve up our country" and "seriously endanger peace and stability" in Northern Ireland if Conservative MPs rebel to block his Bill. Mr Johnson is working to quell a plan to amend the legislation from senior Tories who are incensed that it could break international law by flouting the Withdrawal Agreement. The EU criticised the plan as a serious breach of trust that jeopardises peace in Northern Ireland and has threatened legal action if ministers do not alter the...


