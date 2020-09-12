Trump announces Bahrain, Israel peace deal Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Shares US President Donald Shares US President Donald Trump announced Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain , which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe over the past month, reinforcing an ambitious White House push to redraw the conflicts of the Middle East . Calling it a "truly historic day," Trump said Israel and Bahrain were establishing full diplomatic and commercial relations. "They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, begin direct flights between their countries and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, including health, business, technology, education, security and agriculture," he told reporters. Bahrain said in a joint... 👓 View full article

