'I, For One, Will Never Forget': Osama Bin Laden's Niece Honors 9/11 Anniversary in Statement

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Noor Bin Ladin condemned her uncle, Osama Bin Laden, who is...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Jersey's Cedar Grove High School Honors Victims Of 9/11 Attacks

New Jersey's Cedar Grove High School Honors Victims Of 9/11 Attacks

 They weren't alive at the time of 9/11. But students at an Essex County High School have kept their vow to never forget ahead of Friday's anniversary. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Osama bin Laden Osama bin Laden Saudi Arabian terrorist and co-founder of al-Qaeda

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises [Video]

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises

Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Modeler behind Bin Laden raid reveals the process, Navy SEALs' special message of thanks

 Nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks, Americans are now learning more about one of the best-kept secrets from the fateful mission to hunt down Al-Qaeda..
CBS News

Bin Laden niece backs Trump, says reelection 'vital' to future of Western civilization: Report

 Osama bin Laden's niece is a proud supporter...
WorldNews

