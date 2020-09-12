Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

The number of daily U.S. deaths from the The number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus is declining again after peaking in early August, but scientists warn that a new bout with the disease this fall could claim more lives. The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say. "We have to change the way we live until we have a vaccine," said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. In other words: Wear a mask. Stay home. Wash your hands. The U.S. has seen two distinct peaks in daily deaths. The nation's summertime surge crested at about half the size of the first deadly wave in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall The number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus is declining again after peaking in early August, but scientists warn that a new bout with the disease this...

SeattlePI.com 1 day ago Also reported by • VOA News



Tweets about this

