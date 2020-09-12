|
Trump will visit California on Monday for briefing on devastating wildfires
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump will travel to Sacramento County for a briefing on California wildfires as catastrophic blazes continue to scorch much of the West.
