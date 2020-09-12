Global  
 

Nomadland wins top prize at Venice film festival

The Age Saturday, 12 September 2020
Nomadland, a US movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday.
