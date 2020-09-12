|
Louisiana upsets No. 25 Iowa State to earn first win on road vs. ranked opponent
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Fueled by two special teams touchdowns and an improved second-half defense, Louisiana upset No. 25 Iowa State 31-14, Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
