Louisiana upsets No. 25 Iowa State to earn first win on road vs. ranked opponent

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Fueled by two special teams touchdowns and an improved second-half defense, Louisiana upset No. 25 Iowa State 31-14, Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
