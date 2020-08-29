Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japanese Ship Operator to Put $9.4M Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery

VOA News Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Environmentalists call lasting damages from spill ‘devastating’
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Mauritius oil spill: ship breaks up and remaining fuel spreads into ocean – video

Mauritius oil spill: ship breaks up and remaining fuel spreads into ocean – video 01:53

 A Japanese ship that has leaked hundreds of tonnes of fuel oil off the coast of Mauritius has broken up. The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on 25 July with 4,000 tonnes of the fuel, causing an ecological emergency.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands protest after Mauritius dolphins deaths [Video]

Thousands protest after Mauritius dolphins deaths

Protesters packed a square in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, on Saturday to demand answers following the death of at least 40 dolphins following a major oil spill. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins [Video]

Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins

Leaked fuel from a Japanese tanker fouled protected wetlands area and small island that was bird and wildlife sanctuary.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Mauritius: Mother dolphin struggles to save baby [Video]

Mauritius: Mother dolphin struggles to save baby

Video obtained by Reuters shows the last moments of a mother and baby dolphin off Mauritius. At least 40 dead dolphins have washed up this week, following an oil spill. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Mauritius: Mauritius Oil Spill - Japanese Ship Operator Pledges to Help Pay for Clean-Up

 [DW] The Japanese ship operator of the tanker that leaked over 1,000 tons of oil off the coast of Mauritius in July has pledged $9 million toward clean-up...
allAfrica.com

Japan ship operator to pay $9M over Mauritius oil spill

 TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday it will...
SeattlePI.com

Japan ship operator to pay over $13 million over Mauritius oil spill

Japan ship operator to pay over $13 million over Mauritius oil spill The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday (US time) it will...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

africanfm

African FM Japanese Ship Operator to Put $9.4M Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery https://t.co/C01g3ryN6v https://t.co/KYPjBOQIlX 19 minutes ago