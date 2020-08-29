Thousands protest after Mauritius dolphins deaths
Protesters packed a square in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, on Saturday to demand answers following the death of at least 40 dolphins following a major oil spill. David Doyle reports.
Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins
Leaked fuel from a Japanese tanker fouled protected wetlands area and small island that was bird and wildlife sanctuary.
Mauritius: Mother dolphin struggles to save baby
Video obtained by Reuters shows the last moments of a mother and baby dolphin off Mauritius. At least 40 dead dolphins have washed up this week, following an oil spill. Emer McCarthy reports.
African FM Japanese Ship Operator to Put $9.4M Toward Mauritius Oil Spill Recovery https://t.co/C01g3ryN6v https://t.co/KYPjBOQIlX 19 minutes ago