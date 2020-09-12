Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naomi Osaka rallies for three-set win over Victoria Azarenka and her second US Open title

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Naomi Osaka was behind 1-6, 0-2 but roared back to beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who was competing in her first Grand Slam final since 2013.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Williams Falls To Azarenka

Williams Falls To Azarenka 00:27

 Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Victoria Azarenka Victoria Azarenka Belarusian tennis player

'It feels more fun this year' - resurgent Azarenka faces Osaka in US Open final

 Unseeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka are both aiming for a third Grand Slam when they meet in Saturday's US Open final
BBC News

Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

 Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit..
WorldNews

Williams 'closer' in defeat by Azarenka

 Serena Williams feels she was closer to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at this year's US Open than she was in her four recent major final defeats.
BBC News

Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka Tennis player

Naomi Osaka's BF, Rapper Cordae, Cheers On Tennis Star From Stands At US Open

 Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka had a Grammy-nominated cheerleader pulling for her at the US Open on Thursday -- her rapper boyfriend, Cordae!! As we previously..
TMZ.com

Osaka outlasts Brady to reach U.S. Open final

 NEW YORK - Two-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka reached the U.S. Open final for the second time in her career with a thrilling 7-6(1) 3-6 6-3 victory over..
WorldNews

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open with Achilles injury

 Serena Williams withdraws from next week's Italian Open with the Achilles injury that troubled her in her US Open semi-final loss.
BBC News
Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final [Video]

Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on paper I'm supposed to be the favorite.' At age 23, he is the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since Novak Djokovic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champ

 Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev face off in the first US Open final since 2014 that won't include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
USATODAY.com

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach final

 Dominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's US Open men's final after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a semi-final of high quality.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open [Video]

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Naomi Osaka defeats Brady to reach US Open final

 Fourth seed Naomi Osaka defeated 28th seed Jennifer Brady in a high quality three-setter to reach the US Open final on Thursday, crediting her run to a carefree...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24BBC SportNewsdayNYTimes.comIndian ExpressWorldNews

Victoria Azarenka: Instead of getting the ego damaged, I tried to remove that

 Victoria Azarenka came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams on Thursday and set up a US Open final against Japan's Naomi Osaka. Azarenka...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NYTimes.comIndian Express

Zverev rallies in 5, will meet Thiem in Open final

 Alexander Zverev rallied to reach his first Grand Slam final, beating Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at the US Open on Friday. He'll meet Dominic...
ESPN Also reported by •News24Indian Express

Tweets about this