Confederate statue removed from Charlottesville, Virginia courthouse

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Confederate statue removed from Charlottesville, Virginia courthouseThe Confederate statue “At Ready” stood outside the Albemarle County courthouse for 111 years A major step was taken to abolish one of the divisive symbols of the Civil War as workers used a crane to hoist a Confederate statue and remove it from its pedestal early Saturday. Members of a community still bearing the emotional scars from the racial violence of 2017 stood behind metal barricades and erupted in cheers as the bronze figure of a Confederate soldier, called...
Confederate States of America Confederate States of America unrecognized breakaway state in North America from 1861 to 1865

Charlottesville, Virginia Charlottesville, Virginia Independent city in Virginia, United States

Albemarle County, Virginia Albemarle County, Virginia U.S. county in Virginia


American Civil War American Civil War Internal war in the United States over slavery

