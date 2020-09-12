|
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth seed, overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 53min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. It brought 22-year-old Osaka's haul of tennis major trophies to three after her victories at the 2018 US Open and 2019...
