Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand SlamNEW YORK: Japan's Naomi came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth seed, overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 53min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows. It brought 22-year-old Osaka's haul of tennis major trophies to three after her victories at the 2018 US Open and 2019...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Williams Falls To Azarenka

Williams Falls To Azarenka 00:27

 Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka Tennis player

Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open Women's Final, Mentions Social Justice

 Naomi Osaka just won her second U.S. Open title in 2 years -- and as part of her victory speech, she made sure to continue bringing awareness to social justice..
TMZ.com

Naomi Osaka's response to question about message behind US Open masks: 'What was the message you got?'

 Naomi Osaka, who wore masks bearing the name of Black victims of racial violence, says, "I feel like the point is to make people start talking."
USATODAY.com

Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win second U.S. Open

 This is Osaka's second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title.
CBS News

Naomi Osaka rallies for three-set win over Victoria Azarenka and her second US Open title

 Naomi Osaka was behind 1-6, 0-2 but roared back to beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who was competing in her first Grand Slam final since 2013.
USATODAY.com

U.S. Open (golf) U.S. Open (golf) golf tournament held in the United States

Williams 'closer' in defeat by Azarenka

 Serena Williams feels she was closer to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at this year's US Open than she was in her four recent major final defeats.
BBC News

The black victims honoured in Naomi Osaka's US Open masks

 Each of Osaka's masks in the US Open remembers a black victim of alleged police or racist violence.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic Booted from U.S. Open After Hitting Line Judge with Ball

 Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic had a chance to make history at this year's U.S. Open ... but he squandered it away after hitting a judge with a ball out of..
TMZ.com

Victoria Azarenka Victoria Azarenka Belarusian tennis player

Osaka fights back against Azarenka to win US Open

 Naomi Osaka fights back against Victoria Azarenka in a gripping US Open final to claim her third Grand Slam title.
BBC News

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88 [Video]

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday. He was 88. After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain. Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened additional stores in cities including Paris and New York. Conran founded the Design Museum in London in 1989 and was also a famed restauranteur.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York [Video]

Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York

Members of the Tibetan community in New York organised a protest against China at Jackson Heights, also known as Little India, to show their solidarity with SSF (Special Frontier Force) commando Nyima Tenzin. Nyima, a Tibetan-Indian hero of the elite covert paramilitary unit SFF was killed on the night of 29-30 August in eastern Ladakh in India. The 51-year old soldier died after he stepped on to a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake. The Tibetan community across the world is angry about China's recent aggression in Ladakh and they accused Beijing for occupying Tibet for the past several decades. The Tibetan National Congress led by President Tseten Lhagyal also held solidarity prayers as a tribute to brave SFF commando Nyima Tenzin. The Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) belongs to the Tibetan refugee community that has settled in India due to Chinese atrocities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Remembering New York's deadliest terror attack before 9/11

 A century ago, on September 16, 1920 at 12:01 p.m., a bomb went off at Wall and Broad Street just outside the officers of famed financier J.P. Morgan, killing 38..
CBS News

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus’s female revolution: how women rallied against Lukashenko

 Protests aimed at toppling autocratic leader have been led by women and show no sign of slowing One evening last week, a stylised image of the Belarusian..
WorldNews

Belarus police violently detain women protesters

 Ahead of a massive protest expected on Sunday, columns of female protesters gathered in central Minsk for a peaceful women's protest. ......
WorldNews

'It feels more fun this year' - resurgent Azarenka faces Osaka in US Open final

 Unseeded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka are both aiming for a third Grand Slam when they meet in Saturday's US Open final
BBC News
Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east [Video]

Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east

"Even cornered, Lukashenko does not look very much like a puppet, he is too unpredictable. This is a big difficulty for Moscow," says Andrei Kolesnikov of the Moscow Carnegie Center.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published

Arthur Ashe Stadium Arthur Ashe Stadium tennis stadium

Serena Williams Sets All-Time Tennis Record [Video]

Serena Williams Sets All-Time Tennis Record

The tennis superstar landed her 100th win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium when she beat Maria Sakkari on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open by Victoria Azarenka

 Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has entered the final of the ongoing US Open after coming from a set down to surprise rival Serena Williams and book a summit..
WorldNews

'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open win

 Serena Williams of the United States serves the ball during her Women's Singles fourth round match against Maria Sakkari of Greece on Day Eight of the 2020 US..
WorldNews

Flushing Meadows–Corona Park Flushing Meadows–Corona Park Large public park in Queens, New York

Three reasons Serena Williams will win the U.S. Open for her 24th Grand Slam

 Serena Williams plays Maria Sakkari on Monday in the round of 16. Sakkari beat Williams in the Western & Southern Open, a tune-up to Flushing Meadows.
USATODAY.com

Tennis-Kerber through to last-16 with straight sets win over Li

 NEW YORK — Former champion Angelique Kerber cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a convincing 6-3 6-4 victory over 20-year-old American Ann Li..
WorldNews

Tennis-Keys continues Flushing Meadows sprint

 NEW YORK — American Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court at Flushing Meadows, defeating...
WorldNews

Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle Edmund

 Kyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam' [Video]

'Williams deserves 24th Grand Slam'

Caroline Wozniacki believes close friend Serena Williams deserves to win her 24th Grand Slam, which would see her equal Margaret Court's record, at this year's US Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published
McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career [Video]

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam [Video]

Serena Williams: I'm playing US Open for grand slam

Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam singles title at the US Openremains alive after she came from a set down to defeat Sloane Stephens in thethird round. Williams’ form coming into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this