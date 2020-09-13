Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev set for New York final

WorldNews Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev set for New York finalGerman fifth seed Alexander Zverev says "the two best players in the world" are contesting the US Open men's final when he plays second seed Dominic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final 00:32

 Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alexander Zverev Alexander Zverev German tennis player

US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champ

 Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev face off in the first US Open final since 2014 that won't include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
USATODAY.com

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach final

 Dominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's US Open men's final after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a semi-final of high quality.
BBC News

US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev beats Pablo Carreno Busta to reach men's final

 Germany's Alexander Zverev reaches his first Grand Slam final in the most difficult manner after fighting back to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta at the US..
BBC News

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open Women's Final, Mentions Social Justice

 Naomi Osaka just won her second U.S. Open title in 2 years -- and as part of her victory speech, she made sure to continue bringing awareness to social justice..
TMZ.com

Naomi Osaka's response to question about message behind US Open masks: 'What was the message you got?'

 Naomi Osaka, who wore masks bearing the name of Black victims of racial violence, says, "I feel like the point is to make people start talking."
USATODAY.com

Naomi Osaka rallies for three-set win over Victoria Azarenka and her second US Open title

 Naomi Osaka was behind 1-6, 0-2 but roared back to beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who was competing in her first Grand Slam final since 2013.
USATODAY.com

Osaka fights back against Azarenka to win US Open

 Naomi Osaka fights back against Victoria Azarenka in a gripping US Open final to claim her third Grand Slam title.
BBC News

Dominic Thiem Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player

‘They p****d me off’ – Dominic Thiem explains furious on-court row with US Open organisers

 Dominic Thiem was embroiled in a heated on-court row with US Open officials as he found himself stuck between sponsorship obligations and anti-doping rules...
WorldNews

Birthday boy Dominic Thiem saunters past Sumit Nagal at US Open

 It was a happy 27th birthday for Dominic Thiem as he eased to a straightforward win over India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the US Open. The second seed..
WorldNews

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam

 NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth..
WorldNews
British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88 [Video]

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday. He was 88. After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain. Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened additional stores in cities including Paris and New York. Conran founded the Design Museum in London in 1989 and was also a famed restauranteur.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York [Video]

Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York

Members of the Tibetan community in New York organised a protest against China at Jackson Heights, also known as Little India, to show their solidarity with SSF (Special Frontier Force) commando Nyima Tenzin. Nyima, a Tibetan-Indian hero of the elite covert paramilitary unit SFF was killed on the night of 29-30 August in eastern Ladakh in India. The 51-year old soldier died after he stepped on to a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake. The Tibetan community across the world is angry about China's recent aggression in Ladakh and they accused Beijing for occupying Tibet for the past several decades. The Tibetan National Congress led by President Tseten Lhagyal also held solidarity prayers as a tribute to brave SFF commando Nyima Tenzin. The Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) belongs to the Tibetan refugee community that has settled in India due to Chinese atrocities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day [Video]

Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day

Migrants on the island of Lesbos protested for a second day on Saturday over conditions after being left homeless from a fire that burned down their camp. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

Merkel Scrapping Nord Stream Would Unravel German Gas Strategy

 (Bloomberg) — As Angela Merkel weighs up the arguments for scrapping a Russian pipeline project, a cornerstone of the German chancellor’s carefully crafted..
WorldNews

EU and China to talk trade as tensions mount

 Russia, China hackers targeting US vote, Microsoft warns EU leaders are due to hold video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hoping to make..
WorldNews

VAN DIEST: Magical season still sinking in for Alphonso Davies

 Alphonso Davies is still processing a magical year with FC Bayern Munich while preparing for a new season. Just weeks after capping off his first full German..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open [Video]

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open

Adrian Mannarino revealed that health officials in New York tried to stop histhird-round tie with Alexander Zverev from going ahead. The Frenchman is oneof the 11 players facing extra restrictions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Bernie Mac’s Widow And Daughter Open Up In Tearful REELZ Documentary [Video]

Bernie Mac’s Widow And Daughter Open Up In Tearful REELZ Documentary

Bernie Mac was at the top of his game when the tragedy struck in 2008, leaving friends, fans, and family wanting more.  Now, REELZ will take viewers into the life of the funny man (real name..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:14Published
Murray missing crowd reactions [Video]

Murray missing crowd reactions

Andy Murray was delighted with his victory over Alexander Zverev at the Western and Southern Open, but said he missed the encouragement of the crowd in New York.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this