|
US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev set for New York final
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
German fifth seed Alexander Zverev says "the two best players in the world" are contesting the US Open men's final when he plays second seed Dominic...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexander Zverev German tennis player
US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champDominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev face off in the first US Open final since 2014 that won't include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
USATODAY.com
US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach finalDominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's US Open men's final after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a semi-final of high quality.
BBC News
US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev beats Pablo Carreno Busta to reach men's finalGermany's Alexander Zverev reaches his first Grand Slam final in the most difficult manner after fighting back to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta at the US..
BBC News
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open Women's Final, Mentions Social JusticeNaomi Osaka just won her second U.S. Open title in 2 years -- and as part of her victory speech, she made sure to continue bringing awareness to social justice..
TMZ.com
Naomi Osaka's response to question about message behind US Open masks: 'What was the message you got?'Naomi Osaka, who wore masks bearing the name of Black victims of racial violence, says, "I feel like the point is to make people start talking."
USATODAY.com
Naomi Osaka rallies for three-set win over Victoria Azarenka and her second US Open titleNaomi Osaka was behind 1-6, 0-2 but roared back to beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who was competing in her first Grand Slam final since 2013.
USATODAY.com
Osaka fights back against Azarenka to win US OpenNaomi Osaka fights back against Victoria Azarenka in a gripping US Open final to claim her third Grand Slam title.
BBC News
Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player
‘They p****d me off’ – Dominic Thiem explains furious on-court row with US Open organisersDominic Thiem was embroiled in a heated on-court row with US Open officials as he found himself stuck between sponsorship obligations and anti-doping rules...
WorldNews
Birthday boy Dominic Thiem saunters past Sumit Nagal at US OpenIt was a happy 27th birthday for Dominic Thiem as he eased to a straightforward win over India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the US Open. The second seed..
WorldNews
New York City Largest city in the United States
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand SlamNEW YORK: Japan's Naomi came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title. Osaka, the fourth..
WorldNews
British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Tibetans hold anti-China protest in solidarity with Special Frontier Force commando in New York
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Germany Country in Central Europe
Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00Published
Merkel Scrapping Nord Stream Would Unravel German Gas Strategy(Bloomberg) — As Angela Merkel weighs up the arguments for scrapping a Russian pipeline project, a cornerstone of the German chancellor’s carefully crafted..
WorldNews
EU and China to talk trade as tensions mountRussia, China hackers targeting US vote, Microsoft warns EU leaders are due to hold video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday hoping to make..
WorldNews
VAN DIEST: Magical season still sinking in for Alphonso DaviesAlphonso Davies is still processing a magical year with FC Bayern Munich while preparing for a new season. Just weeks after capping off his first full German..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this