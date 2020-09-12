Serena withdraws from Rome with Achilles strain

Beatrice's wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle



The dress worn by Princess Beatrice at her wedding will go on public displayat Windsor Castle later this month. The vintage gown, which was designed bySir Norman Hartnell, was loaned to the bride from her grandmother the Queen.The frock has quite the royal history, having been worn by the monarch manytimes, including at a State dinner in Rome in 1961, at the premiere ofLawrence Of Arabia in 1962 and for the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970