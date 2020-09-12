Global  
 

Serena withdraws from Rome with Achilles strain

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Serena withdraws from Rome with Achilles strainSerena Williams withdrew from the WTA clay-court tournament that begins Monday in Rome due to a left Achilles tendon injury sustained in her US Open semi-final defeat, the tour announced Saturday. Williams,...
Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open with Achilles injury

 Serena Williams withdraws from next week's Italian Open with the Achilles injury that troubled her in her US Open semi-final loss.
BBC News
Williams Falls To Azarenka [Video]

Williams Falls To Azarenka

Serena Williams was upset Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semifinals. CNN reports that Williams is on a quest to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. Azarenka rallied for a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory on Thursday night in New York. It's the first time Azarenka beat Williams in a major in 11 attempts. Williams took a mid-game medical timeout for an Achilles tendon issue in the second game of the thirds set.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Serena Williams Sets All-Time Tennis Record [Video]

Serena Williams Sets All-Time Tennis Record

The tennis superstar landed her 100th win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium when she beat Maria Sakkari on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Achilles tendon Achilles tendon Tendon at the back of the lower leg


Rome Rome Capital of Italy

Euronext offers Rome concessions to win Borsa Italiana - sources

 ROME/LONDON — French stock exchange operator Euronext has made Rome a key ally in its bid plan to take over Borsa Italiana, granting Italian state lender CDP..
WorldNews
Beatrice's wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle [Video]

Beatrice's wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle

The dress worn by Princess Beatrice at her wedding will go on public displayat Windsor Castle later this month. The vintage gown, which was designed bySir Norman Hartnell, was loaned to the bride from her grandmother the Queen.The frock has quite the royal history, having been worn by the monarch manytimes, including at a State dinner in Rome in 1961, at the premiere ofLawrence Of Arabia in 1962 and for the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

China's top diplomat fails to restore strained ties with Europe

 New York [US], September 5 (ANI): China's bid to mend its strained ties with European countries did not get much traction during a recent five-day Europe visit..
WorldNews

Italy on nationwide lockdown as coronavirus cases surge

 Italian authorities have imposed drastic measures to try to curtail the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Public gatherings are banned, sporting events..
CBS News

Women's Tennis Association Women's Tennis Association international association of professional women tennis players

Ashleigh Barty, 2019 French Open champion, opts out of tournament due to COVID-19 concerns

 Ash Barty, the WTA's No. 1 ranked player and reigning French Open champ, has opted out of going to Roland Garros to defend her lone Grand Slam title.
USATODAY.com
ATP and WTA cancel 2020 China tournament swing due to pandemic [Video]

ATP and WTA cancel 2020 China tournament swing due to pandemic

The ATP and WTA cancel their 2020 China swing tournaments in the wake of the country's ban on international sporting events due to the pandemic

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:35Published

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev set for New York final

 German fifth seed Alexander Zverev says "the two best players in the world" are contesting the US Open men's final when he plays second seed Dominic...
WorldNews

Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open Women's Final, Mentions Social Justice

 Naomi Osaka just won her second U.S. Open title in 2 years -- and as part of her victory speech, she made sure to continue bringing awareness to social justice..
TMZ.com

Naomi Osaka's response to question about message behind US Open masks: 'What was the message you got?'

 Naomi Osaka, who wore masks bearing the name of Black victims of racial violence, says, "I feel like the point is to make people start talking."
USATODAY.com

Naomi Osaka rallies for three-set win over Victoria Azarenka and her second US Open title

 Naomi Osaka was behind 1-6, 0-2 but roared back to beat former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who was competing in her first Grand Slam final since 2013.
USATODAY.com

Osaka fights back against Azarenka to win US Open

 Naomi Osaka fights back against Victoria Azarenka in a gripping US Open final to claim her third Grand Slam title.
BBC News

Naomi Osaka defeats Brady to reach US Open final

 Fourth seed Naomi Osaka defeated 28th seed Jennifer Brady in a high quality three-setter to reach the US Open final on Thursday, crediting her run to a carefree...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SOHHBBC NewsNews24USATODAY.com

Serena Williams to continue record-equalling chase at French Open

 Serena Williams plans to dust herself down after the disappointment of another failed attempt at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title and continue...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC Sport

Victoria Azarenka: Instead of getting the ego damaged, I tried to remove that

 Victoria Azarenka came from a set down to stun record-chasing Serena Williams on Thursday and set up a US Open final against Japan's Naomi Osaka. Azarenka...
Mid-Day


