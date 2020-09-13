|
Lakers finish off Rockets with Game 5 rout to reach Western Conference finals
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
The Lakers started fast and rolled to a 119-96 win over the Rockets to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010.
Houston Rockets
Danuel House Booted from NBA Bubble Over Unauthorized Guest in Hotel Room. The Houston Rockets player has officially been kicked out of the NBA bubble environment in Orlando, Florida after league investigation.
TMZ.com
Rockets' Danuel House leaving NBA bubble after investigation finds he violated health protocols. Houston's Danuel House is out of the bubble after an NBA investigation found he had unauthorized guest in his hotel room, violating safety protocols.
USATODAY.com
James' Lakers one win away from Western Conference final. The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from the Western Conference final after a bruising 110-100 victory against the Houston Rockets.
BBC News
NBA's Danuel House Investigated Over Woman in Hotel Room. The NBA has launched an investigation into Houston Rockets forward Danuel House -- after he allegedly violated Bubble protocol by allowing a woman into his hotel room.
TMZ.com
Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers bully Rockets in Game 4 to take commanding 3-1 series lead. The Lakers' size advantage overwhelmed the Rockets for much of Game 4, and Los Angeles moved one win from the Western Conference finals.
USATODAY.com
Heat into Eastern final, as James sets record in Lakers win. The Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
BBC News
Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals. Take a look at the photos from the Lakers' NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61.
WorldNews
Western Conference (NBA)
James, Davis help Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series. LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference series.
WorldNews
