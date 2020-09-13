Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lakers finish off Rockets with Game 5 rout to reach Western Conference finals

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
The Lakers started fast and rolled to a 119-96 win over the Rockets to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Lakers game plan for Rockets working to perfection

Lakers game plan for Rockets working to perfection 01:04

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt discusses the ways the Los Angeles Lakers have outplayed the Houston Rockets in their Western Conference semifinal matchup.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Houston Rockets Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas

Danuel House Booted from NBA Bubble Over Unauthorized Guest in Hotel Room

 Danuel House ... is being sent home. The Houston Rockets player has officially been kicked out of the NBA bubble environment in Orlando, Florida after league..
TMZ.com

Rockets' Danuel House leaving NBA bubble after investigation finds he violated health protocols

 Houston's Danuel House is out of the bubble after an NBA investigation found he had unauthorized guest in his hotel room, violating safety protocols.
USATODAY.com

James' Lakers one win away from Western Conference final

 The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from the Western Conference final after a bruising 110-100 victory against the Houston Rockets.
BBC News

NBA's Danuel House Investigated Over Woman in Hotel Room, Denies Wrongdoing

 The NBA has launched an investigation into Houston Rockets forward Danuel House -- after he allegedly violated Bubble protocol by allowing a woman into his hotel..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Lakers bully Rockets in Game 4 to take commanding 3-1 series lead

 The Lakers' size advantage overwhelmed the Rockets for much of Game 4, and Los Angeles moved one win from the Western Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

Heat into Eastern final, as James sets record in Lakers win

 The Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
BBC News

Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals

 Take a look at the photos from the Lakers’ NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61. The..
WorldNews

Western Conference (NBA) Western Conference (NBA) Conference of the National Basketball Association

James, Davis help Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series

 LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard on Rockets Gm 4 loss: Harden conceded that he's the guy that doesn't deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard on Rockets Gm 4 loss: Harden conceded that he's the guy that doesn't deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss on the Houston Rockets game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Broussard felt James Harden's performance was sad and that he conceded to the critics and LeBron..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:52Published
'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 4 and the 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets last night, but not without a bit of a scare. Up by as much as 23 in the 4th, the Lakers allowed Houston to pull..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:19Published
Chris Broussard reacts to Clippers Gm 4 win vs Nuggets for a 3-1 series lead | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard reacts to Clippers Gm 4 win vs Nuggets for a 3-1 series lead | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets to take 3-1 series lead in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs. Broussard is unsurprised the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Lakers finish off Rockets with Game 5 rout to reach Western Conference finals

 The Lakers started fast and rolled to a 119-96 win over the Rockets to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBC.caFOX Sports

'If the Lakers play like this again, Rockets won't win another game' — Shannon Sharpe celebrates LA's Gm3 win | UNDISPUTED

 The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 64-61 halftime lead last night, but in the second half the Los Angeles Lakers put the defensive clamps down, allowing Houston...
FOX Sports

2020 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Rockets odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 60-33 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Lakers vs. Rockets game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this