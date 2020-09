Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League 2020-21: Live streaming, TOT v EVE Dream11, time in IST & where to watch

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Spurs Women sign two-time World Cup winning striker Morgan



Two-time World Cup champion Alex Morgan joins Tottenham Hotspur Women on a season-long deal. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:33 Published 10 hours ago Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton



Everton head to London to face Tottenham in their Premier League opener withaims of finishing higher than their 12th place finish last season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 days ago Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing



Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:18 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this