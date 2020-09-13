Global  
 

Pogacar wins stage 15 of Tour de France from Roglic as Bernal loses over seven minutes

BBC News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.
