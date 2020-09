Aline Chrétien, wife of former PM Jean Chrétien, has died at age 84 Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

An astute political partner whom former prime minister Jean Chrétien called his most trusted adviser and his “rock of Gibraltar,” Aline Chrétien died peacefully Saturday morning at the age of 84. 👓 View full article

