Tom Brady stifled by New Orleans Saints, dealt loss in Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
In his highly anticipated debut for Tampa Bay, Tom Brady couldn't seem to find a rhythm, as the QB threw two interceptions in a loss to the Saints.
Marcellus Wiley: Brady & Bucs have the 'element of surprise' against Brees & Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley: Brady & Bucs have the 'element of surprise' against Brees & Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

 Tom Brady makes his NFC debut on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Orleans Saints, and while the Saints are reportedly favored, Marcellus Wiley is betting the Bucs may have more success than many think.

Tom Brady Tom Brady American football quarterback

Cam Newton powers new-look Patriots to first post-Tom Brady win over Dolphins

 Cam Newton tallied 15 carries for 75 rushing yards as the quarterback made his Patriots debut with a win over the Dolphins.
USATODAY.com

NFL roundtable: What will be biggest story from Sunday's Week 1 games?

 From empty stadiums and a potential new wave of protests to Tom Brady's debut with the Bucs, there are plenty of new wrinkles in the NFL.
USATODAY.com
Tom Brady, Drew Brees to make history in Buccaneers-Saints Week 1 opener [Video]

Tom Brady, Drew Brees to make history in Buccaneers-Saints Week 1 opener

Week 1 features the first game ever to involve two quarterbacks in their 40s: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:20Published

New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints National Football League franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana

USA TODAY Sports' Week 1 NFL picks: Do Tom Brady, Buccaneers debut with win against Saints?

 The NFL is back, with a smorgasbord of compelling action. But nothing will beat our first look at Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform. Will TB12's Bucs beat the..
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Football League franchise in Tampa, Florida

Drew Brees, Saints spoil Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut, win season opener, 34-23

Drew Brees, Saints spoil Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut, win season opener, 34-23 New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-23 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw for...
FOX Sports

Bucs' Brady intercepted twice in loss to Saints

 Tom Brady struggled and turned the ball over in his Buccaneers debut, throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six, in a 34-23 loss to Saints.
ESPN Also reported by •FOX Sports

