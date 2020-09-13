|
Tom Brady stifled by New Orleans Saints, dealt loss in Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
In his highly anticipated debut for Tampa Bay, Tom Brady couldn't seem to find a rhythm, as the QB threw two interceptions in a loss to the Saints.
