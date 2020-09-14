Oracle picked over Microsoft for TikTok's US operations: report

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report
ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday...
Walmart To Buy TikTok With Microsoft
Walmart has said that it may join Microsoft in buying Tik Tok's US business. Walmart said in a statement that a deal with Microsoft and TikTok could help it expand its advertising business and reach..