Oracle picked over Microsoft for TikTok's US operations: report

Deutsche Welle Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
China's ByteDance has chosen a consortium led by Oracle to take over TikTok's US business, according to reports. Rival bidder Microsoft has revealed its bid was rejected.
