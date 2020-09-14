|
Dominic Thiem outlasts Alexander Zverev, comes back from two sets down to win US Open and first Grand Slam title
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem wins 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to become the first player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic to win a Slam since 2014.
