Nvidia confirms $40B purchase of Arm, bringing together two chip giants Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

After weeks of on-and-off speculation, After weeks of on-and-off speculation, Nvidia this evening confirmed that it intends to buy chip design giant Arm Holdings for a total of up to $40 billion from existing owner SoftBank , which bought the company for $32 billion in 2016. The boards of all three parties have approved the outline of the deal. SoftBank could make, gasp, a profit on its expected sale of Arm for $40B The deal has a couple of... 👓 View full article

