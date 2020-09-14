Global  
 

Nvidia confirms $40B purchase of Arm, bringing together two chip giants

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Nvidia confirms $40B purchase of Arm, bringing together two chip giantsAfter weeks of on-and-off speculation, Nvidia this evening confirmed that it intends to buy chip design giant Arm Holdings for a total of up to $40 billion from existing owner SoftBank, which bought the company for $32 billion in 2016. The boards of all three parties have approved the outline of the deal. SoftBank could make, gasp, a profit on its expected sale of Arm for $40B The deal has a couple of...
