Italian Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew rivalry ahead of Roland Garros

WorldNews Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Italian Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew rivalry ahead of Roland GarrosRafael Nadal will make his return to competitive tennis this week at the Italian Open, while Novak Djokovic participates in his first event since getting disqualified from the US Open. Preparing for the rescheduled French Open, which begins on September 21, Nadal has won a record nine titles on the red clay of Rome, normally played in May but will start behind closed doors on Monday. World No 1 Djokovic, a four-time Rome winner and five-time runner-up, lost to Nadal last year in the final. Read More Novak Djokovic's latest misguided moment does irreparable damage to his...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Djokovic targets Federer's records

Djokovic targets Federer's records 01:15

 Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French Open at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Filip Krajinovic to reach quarter-finals

 Novak Djokovic battles past compatriot Filip Krajinovic to reach the last eight at the Italian Open.
BBC News

Djokovic through in Italy as he wins first match after US Open disqualification

 Novak Djokovic returns to action after his US Open disqualification with a convincing second-round win over Salvatore Caruso at the Italian Open in Rome.
BBC News
Djokovic opens up on US Open torment [Video]

Djokovic opens up on US Open torment

World number one says he regrets incident that saw him kicked out of tournament

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:20Published
I've learnt from US Open disqualification, says Djokovic [Video]

I've learnt from US Open disqualification, says Djokovic

World number one says he regrets incident that saw him kicked out of tournament

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:58Published

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

Rafael Nadal is the big favourite for Italian Open, but break may hurt him,’ says ...

 Felix Auger-Aliassime says Rafael Nadal is the ‘big favourite’ for the Italian Open in Rome despite him not playing competitive tennis for months. Nadal..
WorldNews

Dominic Thiem outlasts Alexander Zverev, comes back from two sets down to win US Open and first Grand Slam title

 Dominic Thiem wins 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) to become the first player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic to win a Slam since 2014.
USATODAY.com

US Open men's final signals beginning of the end for tennis' Big Three of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

 Either Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will win his first Grand Slam title in a U.S. Open final that could foreshadow the future of men's tennis.
USATODAY.com

US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champ

 Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev face off in the first US Open final since 2014 that won't include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
USATODAY.com

Italian Open (tennis) tennis tournament at Rome, Italy

Serena Williams withdraws from Italian Open with Achilles injury

 Serena Williams withdraws from next week's Italian Open with the Achilles injury that troubled her in her US Open semi-final loss.
BBC News

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open

 Naomi Osaka, fresh off her win at the US Open tennis tournament last week, announced Thursday night that she would not compete in the French Open this month..
WorldNews
Naomi OsakaWon't Play At French Open [Video]

Naomi OsakaWon't Play At French Open

Naomi Osaka will not play at the French Open. Just last week Osaka won the U.S. Open. Osaka revealed on social media that she is battling a hamstring injury. "My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay..." ..."These 2 tournaments came too close to each other for me this time." She previously told reporters she suffered the injury during the Western & Southern Open, which was held a week before the start of the US Open

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

French Open 2020: Attendance of spectators reduced to 5,000 per day

 The organisers of the Roland Garros 2020 have now been forced to reduce the number of spectators from 11,500 spectators per day to 5,000 per day due to a..
WorldNews

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open with hamstring injury

 Japan's has withdrawn from the upcoming with a , she said on Thursday. The 22-year-old had her left hamstring taped when she battled back against Victoria..
WorldNews
Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury [Video]

Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury

U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka announces on social media she is withdrawing from French Open with injury

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:23Published

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

DeChambeau climbs in tough conditions at US Open

 Bryson DeChambeau moves to within two shots of US Open leader Justin Thomas as the early starters faced tough conditions on day two.
BBC News

6 U.S. Open host courses you can play (and how much they cost)

 Pebble Beach will cost you a pretty penny, but by the time you play holes 6, 7 and 8, it will all have been worth it. Evan Schiller Many golf fans will salivate..
WorldNews

Donald Trump: President denies new assault allegation

 Former model Amy Dorris alleges Mr Trump groped her and forcibly kissed her at the US Open in 1997.
BBC News

Rome Rome Capital of Italy

Monfils receives racist abuse after Rome defeat

 French tennis player Gaël Monfils revealed Friday that he had received a barrage of racist abuse through social media after his second-round exit in the Italian..
WorldNews

Azarenka shocks Kenin with double bagel in Rome

 Victoria Azarenka switched with ease from her impressive form on the hard court in the United States last week to clay in Rome sweeping past third seed Sofia..
WorldNews

Teenager Sinner shocks Tsitsipas in Rome opener

 ROME: Greece's exited the on Wednesday with a second round defeat to home hope 19-year-old . Third seed Tsitsipas, the recipient of a first round bye, crashed..
WorldNews

Rafael Nadal is the big favourite for Italian Open, but break may hurt him,' says ...

Felix Auger-Aliassime says Rafael Nadal is the 'big favourite' for the Italian Open in Rome despite him not playing competitive tennis for months. Nadal...
