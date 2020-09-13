|
Italian Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew rivalry ahead of Roland Garros
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal will make his return to competitive tennis this week at the Italian Open, while Novak Djokovic participates in his first event since getting disqualified from the US Open. Preparing for the rescheduled French Open, which begins on September 21, Nadal has won a record nine titles on the red clay of Rome, normally played in May but will start behind closed doors on Monday. World No 1 Djokovic, a four-time Rome winner and five-time runner-up, lost to Nadal last year in the final. Read More Novak Djokovic's latest misguided moment does irreparable damage to his...
