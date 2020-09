You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kenosha Residents React To President Trump's Visit



President Donald Trump was on the ground in Kenosha for a little over two hours, and the question remains among residents – was the visit for political points, or something bigger? CBS 2’s Chris.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:26 Published 2 weeks ago President Trump Visits Kenosha, Announces Help For Businesses That Were Destroyed



In his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, President Donald Trump saw firsthand some of the businesses that were burned out there during civil unrest last week, following the shooting of Jacob.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this WickedSmaht @tedcruz You choose to embarass yourself and stay on the sinking ship when you could just....stop. Grow a spine and… https://t.co/TbdfS648r6 1 week ago