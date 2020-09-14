|
Brexit: Geoffrey Cox says PM 'damaging' UK's reputation with bill
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Ex-attorney general Geoffrey Cox vows to vote against attempts to override the Withdrawal Agreement.
