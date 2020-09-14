Global  
 

Brexit: Geoffrey Cox says PM 'damaging' UK's reputation with bill

BBC News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Ex-attorney general Geoffrey Cox vows to vote against attempts to override the Withdrawal Agreement.
Former UK prime ministers Blair and Major hit out at Johnson over controversial new Brexit bill [Video]

Former UK prime ministers Blair and Major hit out at Johnson over controversial new Brexit bill

"This way of negotiating, with reason cast aside in pursuit of ideology and cavalier bombast posing as serious diplomacy, is irresponsible, wrong in principle and dangerous in practice," the former UK leaders said.

Former UK leaders unite to slam Boris Johnson on Brexit plan

 LONDON (AP) — Two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday to urge lawmakers to..
Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans under mounting criticism from across the political spectrum

 Boris Johnson is facing mounting criticism over his legislation overriding his Brexit deal, as leaders from across the political spectrum attacked the threat to..
Brexit briefing: 109 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 109 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Exchange Traded Funds

 Gold stands out in a dazzling year for the industry. Plus: finance experts look at how best to invest for Brexit; actively managed ETFs tested as investors...
How best to invest for Brexit

 Finance experts look at the options as the risk of a no-deal remains high
