Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid’s arrest a ‘conspiracy’, says Prashant Bhushan

Video Credit: ANI - Published 8 hours ago Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA 01:26 Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Umar Khalid was arrested by special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi, confirmed Delhi Police.