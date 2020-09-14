Global  
 

Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid’s arrest a ‘conspiracy’, says Prashant Bhushan

Hindu Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
‘Umar Khalid’s arrest by Delhi police after naming Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh & Apoorvanand leaves no doubt at all about the mala fide nature of its investigation into Delhi riots,’ says the advocate
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA 01:26

 Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Umar Khalid was arrested by special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi, confirmed Delhi Police.

