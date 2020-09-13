Global  
 

Which Premier League signing had best opening weekend? Vote and see our ratings

BBC News Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
The Premier League returned with plenty of new signings on show, but how did the new boys fare on their debuts?
 Liverpool have won six of their last seven league openers, while Leeds havethree straight winning starts. Fulham have only one win in six opening games -Arsenal have won two of their last three.

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads winner against Spurs

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks Tottenham

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
West Brom 0-3 Leicester: Jamie Vardy penalty double helps Leicester see off West Brom

 Jamie Vardy scores a second-half penalty double as Leicester condemn West Brom to a disappointing return to the Premier League.
A look ahead to Leeds' first season back in the top flight, as MarceloBielsa's men prepare for their return to the Premier League.

All the best Premier League transfer news with movement at Arsenal, more news from Chelsea and potential outgoings from Brighton.

A look ahead to Arsenal’s 2020-21 season as Mikel Arteta embarks on his firstfull season in charge. The Spaniard won the FA Cup, but improving on adisappointing 8th place in the Premier League will..

