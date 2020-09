Terry Branstad, Trump's Ambassador to China, is Stepping Down Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Terry Branstad, a former Republican governor of Iowa and early supporter of Mr. Trump’s candidacy, will leave his post as the top American diplomat in China. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources U.S. replacing ambassador to China Terry Branstad He was highly praised in tweets from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo but there was no immediate word on the circumstances surrounding the change.

